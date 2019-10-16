NORFOLK - The Norfolk Area United Way is focused on the building blocks for a good life, and one new organization does just that.
Blessings in a Backpack in Albion was introduced in January to help students avoid hunger over the weekends.
Coordinator Mollie Morrow says they serve students in preschool through eighth grade as well as siblings of those kids at the high school level.
Amy Ahlers is a third grade teacher in Albion and says she’s see the impact this organization has had in the short time it’s been in place.
Each student is provided with breakfast items, entrees, soups, milk and snacks for the weekend.
For more information or to contribute, check the web site NorfolkAreaUnitedWay.com.