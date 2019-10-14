NORFOLK - Two people were arrested in Norfolk for trespassing and other charges Saturday morning.
According to Norfolk Police Captain Mike Bauer, officers were dispatched to a house in the 300 block of South 17th Street for two individuals climbing through a window of the residence.
Officers stopped the vehicle and identified the occupants. Two of them were identified as 38-year-old Matthew Spence of Norfolk and 33-year-old Katelin Dover.
It was learned the Dover had an active Lancaster County arrest warrant so she was then taken into custody.
The owner of the house was contacted. He knew Spence and Dover and stated that they did not have permission to be in the house.
Officers recovered several hypodermic needles and a white crystalline substance wrapped in a plastic bag from Spence’s property that tested positive for methamphetamine.
In a search of the vehicle, officers recovered property belonging to the owner of the house. Dover was arrested for burglary and Spence was arrested for burglary and possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine. Both were housed in the Norfolk City Jail and both were transferred to the Madison County Jail.