NORFOLK - Two men were arrested in Norfolk Monday night after a woman driver called them in for tailing her.
According to Norfolk Police Captain Mike Bauer, the woman caller provided the person’s name and vehicle description.
She was instructed to drive to the police station and while traveling to it, officers located the suspect’s car and conducted a traffic stop.
When an officer approached the car, he could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the car.
The driver was identified as 23-year-old Taylor Thayer of Hoskins and the passenger was identified as 22-year-old Martin Santiago of Norfolk.
A records check of Santiago showed that he had an active Madison County arrest warrant so he was taken into custody.
Thayer was questioned about the marijuana smell and a search was conducted of the vehicle.
During the search, officers recovered a small amount of marijuana, several Clonazepam pills in a zip lock baggie, and a small plastic baggy with a clear crystal like substance that tested positive for methamphetamine.
Thayer was then arrested for possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine and Clonazepam.
Both men were housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.