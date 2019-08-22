NORFOLK - A high speed pursuit that started on Highway 275 east of Norfolk Thursday morning led to the arrest of two out of state men.
According to Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger, he had stopped a westbound SUV for speeding, when suddenly a car drove by the stop on the wrong side of the highway going east in the westbound lanes.
He immediately attempted to stop that car as it drove over the median into the correct eastbound lanes and pulled over.
The driver suddenly exited and then jumped back into his car and drove off at a high speed.
The vehicle was then pursued by the Sheriff at high speeds east for about 13 miles on the highway as the occupants threw suspected contraband out of the windows, before the car was forced to stop just into Cuming County.
Both the driver 24-year-old Dominick Ziesmer of Sioux Falls South Dakota and passenger 22-year-old Ernie Sanchez of Pipestone Minnesota were taken into custody on numerous charges. Both men are being held in separate county jails pending the setting of cash bonds.
The Nebraska State Patrol, Cuming County Sheriff’s office and Wisner Police assisted the Sheriff’s office in the arrest.