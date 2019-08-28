NORFOLK - Two potential funding options are still available for a flood control project.
Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District General Manager Mike Sousek told the board of directors last week the Federal Emergency Management Agency has denied a letter of intent to fund a project that included the pre-design of the Battle Creek dam.
He tells News Talk WJAG he wasn’t surprised by the denial.
"We knew it was going to be a long shot, but we put our name in the hat. I believe they had more than 250 applications and from what I'm told only 12 were approved. The focus of the state was to remove people out of the floodplain, so they purchase a lot of property and move people out. I believe the town of Winslow is probably on that list. They're talking about moving that town completely out of the floodplain and putting it up on the hill by Hooper."
Sousek says they’re still waiting to hear back on the Watershed and Flood Prevention Operations Program grant application, and will also submit an application for some Water Sustainability Funds.