NORFOLK - A Norfolk woman was arrested following a traffic stop Monday afternoon.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, a Norfolk Police officer stopped a car for speeding in the 700 block of Pasewalk Avenue.
The driver was identified as 32-year-old Michelle Beltz, and she was issued a warning for speeding.
Following the stop, the officer asked for consent to search the vehicle, which Beltz consented to.
During the search, the officer found a clear plastic Q-tip container that contained a small, clear zip-lock baggie of a white crystalline substance.
This substance tested positive for methamphetamine.
Beltz was questioned about the substance and then arrested for possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine.
She was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.