NORFOLK - A two vehicle accident on Highway 81 near Prime Stop North of Norfolk has left one lane of traffic closed.
The southbound lane is open, but Northbound is closed and traffic is being rerouted to Kaneb Road and 1st Street.
According to the Norfolk Daily News, A Tielke’s sandwich truck and a Nebraska-Iowa Supply Company fuel truck collided just before 8 a.m. They were visible but views of the vehicles were obscured from extremely foggy conditions.
Dozens of first responders were on the scene. Among other things, they are dealing with clean-up of a hazardous material, a firefighter said.
Stay tuned for updates.