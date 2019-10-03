MADISON - Two are dead after a traffic accident east of Highway 32 near Madison Wednesday night.
According to Sheriff Todd Volk, Madison County Deputies along with Nebraska State Patrol and Madison Fire and Rescue were dispatched to the scene of the two vehicle head on collision.
An eastbound 2003 Chevy Trailblazer driven by a 79-year-old Francisco Alarcon of Madison crossed the center line and collided with a westbound 2019 Nissan Rogue driven by a 75-year-old Janice Preister of Lindsay.
A short time later after the initial accident, a 2017 Ford Edge drove through the scene and collided with the Trailblazer.
A reporting party who found the accident pulled the driver of the Trailblazer – Alarcon - out of the vehicle and attempted CPR until rescue arrived.
Alarcon was transported to Faith Regional Health Services with life threatening injuries where he was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Preister was pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries sustained in the crash.
A passenger in the Ford Edge was also transported to Faith Regional with non-life threatening injuries.
Highway 32 remained closed for approximately three hours.
The accident remains under investigation.