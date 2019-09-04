LINCOLN - The Nebraska Farm Bureau has introduced a new analysis examining the financial impacts of retaliatory tariffs on Nebraska farmers and ranchers.
During a conference call Tuesday NEFB Senior Economist Jay Rempe talked about the report.
Rempe said they estimate the ongoing trade dispute will cost the state's farmers $943 million in lost revenue this year, but those losses will be partly offset by aid payments from the government.
He said the report also shows losses county by county.
"The biggest county affected is Cumming County which would see a loss exceeding $48 million. Then there's a cluster of counties like Custer, Dodge, and Lincoln Counties. It's not a surprise these counties are the most impacted as they are the largest Ag producing counties is the state."
In Madison County, the estimated commodity trade loss is almost $12 million.
Rempe said the trade losses for 2019 are in addition to the estimated losses due to trade disruptions in 2018 of $695 million to $1billion.