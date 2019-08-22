NORFOLK - Tourism in Madison County continues to increase. That’s the sentiment from Traci Jeffrey executive director of the Norfolk Area Visitors Bureau.
Jeffrey presented 2018 numbers to the Norfolk City Council Monday.
"292,000 visitors visited the Norfolk area which is up 4.5% from 2017. Those visitors spend $46.6 million in our community and generated 670 jobs."
Jeffrey said also in 2018 they assisted with 39 conventions, spearheaded the inaugural Sculpture Walk, and secured the NSAA State Play Production Championships through 2024.
For more information go to VisitNorfolkNe.com.