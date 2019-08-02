NORFOLK - The Sunset Plaza Mall is inviting all kids and their parents out to touch a truck Saturday.
Marketing Director Christina Julius says they’re putting the kids in the driver’s seat, and a number of trucks will be on hand for kids to explore from cement trucks to fire trucks.
Julius says the kids will also get to meet those who operate the different vehicles.
She says the free event is set for Saturday morning 10 to noon, and they’re also partnering with the Arc of Norfolk and offering a quiet hour from 9 to 10 for children with special needs.