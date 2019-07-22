LINCOLN - The abundant spring and early summer moisture in Nebraska has been record setting in many areas and has resulted in hay meadows and fields being inundated with water.
Nebraska Extension Educator Troy Walz says all of that moisture may set up a hay shortage this winter.
Walz says there are a few things you can do to conserve the hay you have available.
He says you can plant annual forages now that would be ready by winter, buy hay from someone else, and limit feed your cows.
Walz says you can also compare feed options and contract protein and energy supplements early to lock in supplies.
"If everybody is starting to think they need to be purchasing these feeds it might be a little bit harder to get them contracted. Anytime you can start thinking ahead and getting those contracts in place or even hauled out it will help you in the long run in case you do run short this winter."
For more information visit Extension.UNL.EDU.