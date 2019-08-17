WINSLOW, Neb. (AP) - Residents of a tiny Nebraska community who are reeling from flooding this year are considering whether to move their entire town uphill.
The swollen Elkhorn River flowed in mid-March over a levee built to protect Winslow, damaging almost all 38 homes and 10 other buildings in the Dodge County town.
Town leaders have proposed moving Winslow out of the flood plain to a new site, possibly a hilltop about 2 miles away.
Town officials say that if residents stay, they'll be at the mercy of the river.
Zachary Klein, a village trustee and the volunteer fire chief, said the move could take two years. Klein said funding is available from federal, state and local sources.