TILDEN - An annual tradition the last week of July is celebrating its 15th anniversary this weekend and as always a full lineup is planned.
Georgia Wyatt says the three day Tilden Prairie Days celebration officially kicks off Friday at 11 during the Community Appreciation Hot Dog Feed.
Wyatt says new this year on Saturday there’s a Mud Volleyball Tournament presented by the Young Men’s Club.
She says Saturday will wrap up with fireworks before Sunday’s festivities.
Wyatt adds an all age scavenger hunt is set for Sunday along with the Ping Pong Ball Drop.
For a full schedule go to TMGCommunityFoundation.org.