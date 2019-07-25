STANTON - Three people were arrested and multiple drugs were found after a check welfare call in Stanton Wednesday night.
According to Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger, they responded to the call in the 900 block of 3rd Street.
Shortly after arriving three adult men were observed smoking suspected methamphetamine and were taken into custody.
Subsequently methamphetamine, marijuana and a large assortment of drug paraphernalia was seized.
Arrested on felony drug charges were 54-year-old Marty Cheyney of Stanton, 44-year-old Marcus Click of Stanton, and 52-year-old Tony Hartford of Norfolk.
Cheyney was also arrested on a protection order violation.
All three were jailed pending the setting of bond.