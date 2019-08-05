OMAHA - A campaign to promote awareness of the First Amendment and its protections is spreading across America.
Executive Director of the Nebraska Press Association Allen Beerman says members of Media of Nebraska launched the campaign a year ago.
Beerman says it was discovered that 37% of Americans can’t name any of the five rights protected by the First Amendment.
"This year Media of Nebraska made funds available to create another round of "Think F1rst." As a gift to the nation, we've now made this available to every radio and television station in America as well as every newspaper in America."
Beerman says so far over 20 states have agreed to participate and he expects more to join.
The campaign will air through December 31.