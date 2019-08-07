LINCOLN - Extension educators are helping farmers navigate through what Ag apps work best.
Monica Jean says finding the low-hanging fruit of Ag technology can help farmers solve some problems for free with little effort.
Jean says common free apps to look for can calibrate sprayers, map the spread of pest or diseases, and identify weeds.
Eric Anderson says cell or internet service may be an issue with apps.
"The example of those apps where you're doing some scouting and you have a little blue dot that's supposed to be following you around in the field and you look down and all of a sudden you don't have a blue dot anymore as it left you in the last field. You need to know where your dead spots are, what apps you're using, and whether or not they will also you to work offline or not."
Jean says one thing she stresses to farmers is that you can download an app, try it, and if you don’t like it, you can delete it.
To find apps just visit the Apple or Android app store.