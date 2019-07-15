NORFOLK - There are a few current and upcoming road repair projects in Norfolk you should be aware of.
City Engineer Steve Rames said they have temporarily closed Prospect Avenue from 27th Street to Prospect Circle as part of a three phase project.
Rames says the next phase will be from 27th Street through the circle drive area.
"We expect to have the second phase completed in about eight weeks from now. Then the next phase will be from the Prospect Circle out to Ridgeway Drive. It'll be mid to late October before we see that complete."
Rames says they will also mostly likely fully replace Raasch Avenue by 34th Street instead of do panel repair which was the original plan.
He says they expect to see a project awarded through the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in mid-September and construction start after that to repair areas on the Norfolk levee system like the trail.