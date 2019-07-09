Madison County Fair and Rodeo

MADISON - The highly anticipated Madison County Fair and Rodeo kicks off Tuesday.

President of the Madison County Ag Society, Randy Ritterbush says there will be 4H and FFA check-in throughout the day as well as 4H judging of foods and gardening.

Ritterbush says the free slack rodeo begins at 7:30 and should be a great time.

"These are people that are in the running for the year-end money in the finals. They choose to come and slack because our fair and rodeo is in the middle of a run for the cowboys and cowgirls."

Ritterbush says the night ends with a dance at the Activity Center at 10 with D.J. Dustin Kraemer.

For more information call (402) 454-2144 or for tickets go to ETIX.Com.

Tags

In other news

Judge rejects allegations over gas price signs

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A judge has ruled against the Coalition for Ethical Petroleum Marketing and several individuals who sued the owner of six convenience stores along Interstate 80 in Nebraska, saying the stores posted misleading signs about gas prices.

Keith Kube Commentary for Tuesday July 9

Keith Kube Commentary for Tuesday July 9

As we experience life there is a continuing anxiety about the future.  The fact is we cannot experience the future, we only have the present, and worrying about it can’t change it.  