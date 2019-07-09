MADISON - The highly anticipated Madison County Fair and Rodeo kicks off Tuesday.
President of the Madison County Ag Society, Randy Ritterbush says there will be 4H and FFA check-in throughout the day as well as 4H judging of foods and gardening.
Ritterbush says the free slack rodeo begins at 7:30 and should be a great time.
"These are people that are in the running for the year-end money in the finals. They choose to come and slack because our fair and rodeo is in the middle of a run for the cowboys and cowgirls."
Ritterbush says the night ends with a dance at the Activity Center at 10 with D.J. Dustin Kraemer.
For more information call (402) 454-2144 or for tickets go to ETIX.Com.