NORFOLK - The 25th annual Norfolk Public Library Literature Festival is set for this weekend.
Librarian Karen Drevo says an exciting schedule is planned including a preview of the 2020 Golden Sower nominees.
Drevo says four nationally award winning authors will be on hand giving a presentation as well.
She says the four authors will be Troy Cummings, Rob Buyea, Geoff Herbach, and Wendelin Van Draanen.
Drevo says the event kicks off with a writer’s and illustrator’s workshop.
It’s set for all day Saturday from 9 to 4 at the library with doors opening at 8:15.
You can get your tickets ahead of time at the library.