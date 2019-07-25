Literature Festival
Jessica Chamberlain

NORFOLK - The 25th annual Norfolk Public Library Literature Festival is set for this weekend.

Librarian Karen Drevo says an exciting schedule is planned including a preview of the 2020 Golden Sower nominees.

Drevo says four nationally award winning authors will be on hand giving a presentation as well.

She says the four authors will be Troy Cummings, Rob Buyea, Geoff Herbach, and Wendelin Van Draanen.

Drevo says the event kicks off with a writer’s and illustrator’s workshop.

It’s set for all day Saturday from 9 to 4 at the library with doors opening at 8:15.

You can get your tickets ahead of time at the library.

