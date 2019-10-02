TD Ameritrade

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - TD Ameritrade is also eliminating commissions for online trading of U.S. stocks and exchange-traded funds in the latest round of an industry battle over fees.

Investors will benefit from lower costs after the moves announced Tuesday by TD Ameritrade and Charles Schwab . But TD Ameritrade estimates it will lose about 15% of its revenue - roughly $220 million to $240 million - per quarter in the process.

TD Ameritrade said it will drop its commissions to zero from $6.95 on Thursday - four days ahead of Schwab - for online trading of stocks and ETFs listed in the U.S. and Canada.

TD Ameritrade's stock fell 25.8% Tuesday after Schwab's announcement. It slipped another 2% Wednesday.

The industry has been cutting investment fees for years, as customers demand lower expenses.

