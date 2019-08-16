ALBION - The third annual Boone County Shooting Sports Triathlon is set to take place this weekend.
Ryan Neidhardt is with the Boone County 4-H Shooting Sports Club and says the event is a fundraiser for the club helping with the different activities done throughout the year.
He says the event consists of small-bore rifle, archery, and shotgun competitions
Neidhardt says participants can enter in either of the three events or all of them if they wish.
Registration begins at noon Sunday at the Boone County Fairgrounds with the competition starting at 1.