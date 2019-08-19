LINCOLN - The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is encouraging you to take someone fishing.
Public Information Officer Jerry Kane says the “Take ’Em Fishing” challenge runs through September 15th and you have the chance to win some great prizes.
"The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission likes to encourage licensed experienced anglers to essentially replace themselves by finding a new angler who's never fished before or perhaps hasn't fished in quite some time."
Kane says anglers who take a photo of themselves taking someone fishing can enter into an online drawing for dozens of prizes.
He adds the grand prize is a Bass Tracker Classic fishing boat.
To submit your photo online go to OutdoorNebraska.org.