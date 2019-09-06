NORFOLK - The Link in Norfolk is set to host its first annual “Tailgating for Recovery” event this weekend.
Executive Director for The Link Kristen Neuhalfen says you’re invited to come on out to watch the Husker game, take part in a number of activities, and enjoy some great food.
Neuhalfen says they’ll also be selling raffle tickets with all of the proceeds going towards a good cause.
"All of the money from the event will be going to a foundation for our residents. We have some residents that come in and they don't have items they need including money for rent, money for clothing, and hygiene items things like that."
Neuhalfen says some halftime speakers will be on hand as well sharing their recovery story.
It’s set to kick off Saturday morning at 10 at The Link offices…1001 West Norfolk Avenue.