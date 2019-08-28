NORFOLK - If you or someone you know has a beautiful business or residential landscape, you’re encouraged to submit it for the 2019 Green Leaf Award.
Communications Manager for the City of Norfolk, Liz Wallace says the Norfolk Tree Advisory Board is seeking nominations for the award now through September 30th.
Wallace says the bar has been set high this year as last year’s winners were very deserving.
"Last year our winners were Immaculata Monastery and they have a wonderful landscape as there's a prayer maze and flower beds. Our residents that won it were Ron and Carol Krutsinger and they live just to the west of Skyview Park so you can see a lot of their landscaping from 25th Street."
Wallace says winners of both the residential and business Green Leaf Award will be chosen according to what can be seen from the street and landscaping must incorporate trees in some way.
Submissions of a picture and/or letter of recommendation can be mailed to or dropped off at the City of Norfolk Offices at 309 North 5th Street.
Awards will be presented to the winners at the October 21st City Council meeting.