NORFOLK - With county fairs in full swing, the Nebraska State Patrol wants to remind you to be careful when out on the roads.
Lieutenant Jim Stover says it’s best to treat county fair traffic the same as school traffic…give yourself plenty of time to get to your destination.
"Clearwater Rodeo had their concert which turned out to be bigger than anyone thought. When you bring in roughly 5,000 people to Clearwater the City isn't ready for it, we weren't ready for it. So just allow yourself time."
Stover added be patient with the troopers on scene directing traffic as well, and make sure you follow all of the rules of driving.
Lieutenant Stover was a guest on News Talk WJAG’s monthly Tips from a Trooper segment.