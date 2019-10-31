LINCOLN - As trick-or-treaters head out Thursday night, it’s important they stay safe.
Leah Bucco-White with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services says some neighborhoods can be darker than others so make sure you brighten the night.
"Carry glow sticks or flashlights to be more visible to drivers. Decorate costumes and bags with reflective tape or stickers. Steer clear of fire - Wear flame-resistant costumes. Keep candles and jack-o-lanterns away from the path of trick-or-treaters. Consider using battery-operated candles or glow sticks for decorations."
Bucco-White says kids should wear well-fitting masks, costumes, and shoes to avoid blocked vision, trips, and falls.
She adds also stay street safe and make eye contact with drivers before crossing in front of them.