MADISON - The Madison County Sheriff's Department has released some information about how the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign went.
Sheriff Todd Volk said they started strong the first night of the campaign with a checkpoint at the Broken Bridge area.
"We had about 34 vehicles come through there, had three different investigations, and no arrests made which was a good thing."
Volk said during the duration of the campaign they made four arrests for driving under the influence and issued two citations for minor in possession of alcohol.
He also said accidents have been up lately so he encourages everyone to drive safe and not be rushed, especially with new drivers on the road and harvest on the horizon.