NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) - Grading work is expected to begin after Labor Day on reconfiguration of the Interstate 80-Interstate 76 junction in western Nebraska.
Nebraska Transportation Department engineer Gary Thayer told the Nebraska Highway Commission at its meeting Friday in North Platte that the $50 million, 2 1/2-year project is designed to make it safer and easier to navigate the array of roads and ramps 5 miles west of Big Springs.
One of the original design problems being addressed is the sharp left-hand curve eastbound I-80 truckers had to handle if they wanted to merge with southwest-bound I-76 into Colorado.
Thayer says the project will include a "smart work zone" with message boards alerting drivers approaching in all directions to slow down.