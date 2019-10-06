OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Authorities say a 21-year-old woman who was hit by a sport utility vehicle last month while crossing a northwest Omaha street has died from her injuries.

Saadiyo Yusuf Mohamed was crossing Maple Street around 6:30 a.m. Sept. 26 when she was hit by the SUV. Police say there is no crosswalk where Mohamed was crossing.

She was taken to an Omaha hospital in critical condition. Police and hospital officials say she died there a week later.

She was the 11th pedestrians killed on Nebraska roads so far this year.

Tags

In other news

Fraternity disbands Omaha chapter following complaint

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - The Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity has disbanded its University of Nebraska at Omaha chapter following a woman's complaint that a man groped her at during a party at the chapter's house last month.

Lawyer says state settling lawsuit over breast cancer care

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A lawyer says Nebraska has agreed to pay $385,000 to a woman whose lawsuit said the state psychiatric hospital delayed her doctor-ordered mammogram for more than a year and then denied some radiation treatments for her breast cancer.