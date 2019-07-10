COZAD, Neb. (AP) - Authorities in south-central Nebraska say flooding there has claimed the life of a woman.
The Dawson County Sheriff's Office says 46-year-old Shelly Masoner, of Eustis, died Wednesday from injuries she received Tuesday when her vehicle was caught in moving water on Highway 21 and was swept away. Authorities say her car ended up rolling into a ditch filled with water.
Masoner's is the first death attributed to flooding in the area after up to 9 inches of rain fell in some spots during storms that struck Buffalo, Dawson, Frontier, Gosper, Kearney and Phelps counties overnight Monday.