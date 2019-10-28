LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Lincoln police say the death of a 22-year-old University of Nebraska-Lincoln student appears to be accidental.
Police found the body of Dane LeClair in downtown Lincoln around 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Officer Angela Sands says LeClair, of Pittsford, New York, died after falling from the fourth floor of a parking garage. She says that based on video surveillance footage, LeClair fell at around 3:40 a.m. and his death appeared to be accidental. She says an autopsy will determine whether alcohol was involved.
LeClair was a master of business administration student.