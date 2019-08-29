McCOOK, Neb. (AP) - Authorities in southwestern Nebraska say a married couple were killed when their car was hit by a train at a railroad crossing east of McCook.
Eighty-eight-year-old Clemens Kogl and his wife, 86-year-old Marie Kogl, both of Culbertson, died when the car Marie Kogl was driving failed to stop for the eastbound BNSF freight train Tuesday afternoon. Red Willow County Sheriff's officials say the crash happened about four miles east of McCook on a county road as the two were heading home from a visit to a farm store.
Officials say both were pronounced dead at the scene.