KEARNEY - Shelters and temporary housing are being provided to those affected by flash flooding in south-central Nebraska.
The University of Nebraska at Kearney announced Tuesday it is offering dorm space as temporary housing for people affected in Kearney and surrounding communities. The university is also working with nearby hotels to relocate and house hundreds of travelers who were evacuated.
The American Red Cross also has opened a shelter inside Lexington High School. The shelter will provide safe place to sleep, hot meals and referrals to community services.