LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Police say a 34-year-old woman was fatally shot after a break-in at her home about a mile east of downtown Lincoln.

A Lincoln Police Department news release says officers sent to the home around 3:45 a.m. Wednesday found her inside the home. Police say there were seven other people in the home at the time: her boyfriend and six children ranging in age from 6 to 16, including five that are her children. No other injuries have been reported.

Police have not released any names. Officer Angela Sands says the person who broke in is being sought.

Tags

In other news