LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Police say a 34-year-old woman was fatally shot after a break-in at her home about a mile east of downtown Lincoln.
A Lincoln Police Department news release says officers sent to the home around 3:45 a.m. Wednesday found her inside the home. Police say there were seven other people in the home at the time: her boyfriend and six children ranging in age from 6 to 16, including five that are her children. No other injuries have been reported.
Police have not released any names. Officer Angela Sands says the person who broke in is being sought.