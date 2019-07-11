CRETE, Neb. (AP) - Police in southeastern Nebraska say two people have died in a head-on crash at Crete.

The crash happened Wednesday afternoon on the north side of Crete. Police in Crete say 57-year-old Clarence Patzloff and 85-year-old Janice Silva, both of Milligan, died when the westbound car they were in crossed into the eastbound lane and hit a pickup truck on Highway 33.

The driver of the truck, a 55-year-old Omaha man, was flown to a Lincoln hospital with serious injuries.

Crete Police Chief Steve Hensel said investigators aren't sure yet why the car veered into the oncoming lane.

The crash is under investigation.

