OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Police have identified a man whose body was found in a northeast Omaha parking lot.
Police say in a Thursday news release that the body of 41-year-old A Li, of Omaha, was found late Wednesday night by officers responding to a report of a shooting.
Li's death is the 10th homicide in Omaha this year.
The investigation into Li's death is ongoing, and police have not reported any arrests. Police have asked anyone with information to contact the Omaha Police Homicide Unit or Crime Stoppers.