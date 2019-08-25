BLAIR, Neb. (AP) - Police have identified an 11-year-old boy killed riding his bicycle in the eastern Nebraska city of Blair.
Police say Jaycoby Estrada was returning home on his bike Friday morning when he was hit by a semitrailer while crossing a highway that runs through the town north of Omaha.
Police say he died at the scene.
Jaycoby was a sixth-grade student at Otte Blair Middle School in Blair, which brought in a crisis intervention team on Saturday to help students and staff affected by the death.
A growing memorial of messages, toys and balloons mark the intersection where the boy was killed.
Police continue to investigate the traffic death.