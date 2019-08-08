LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Authorities say 15 people were taken to a Lincoln hospital for evaluation and treatment after a carbon monoxide buildup at their apartment complex.

Firefighters and medics were sent around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday to Mercy Western Manor Apartments in western Lincoln, where a carbon monoxide alarm was sounding.

Lincoln Fire & Rescue spokeswoman Nancy Crist says none of the 15 had serious injuries. The apartment complex residents were relocated for the night.

Crist says a faulty furnace in a boiler room is suspected of causing the buildup.

Tags

In other news

Flooding presents new challenges to schools this year

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Iowa and Nebraska school officials in areas hard hit by flooding earlier this year expect that, as school starts, they'll have to deal with displaced students - some still traumatized by their ordeals.