MERNA, Neb. (AP) - Authorities say a driver died after his pickup truck collided with another in central Nebraska's Custer County.

The crash occurred around 8:30 a.m. Thursday on Nebraska Highway 92, about 2 miles west of Merna. The Nebraska State Patrol says 40-year-old Roman Romero, of Texas, was headed west when he crossed the center line and struck an oncoming pickup driven by 49-year-old Kevin Jensen, of Broken Bow.

The patrol says Romero was fatally injured. The extent of Jensen's injuries and those of passengers in his truck is unclear.

Tags

In other news