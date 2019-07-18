PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) - An Omaha suburb has raised its population to nearly 24,000 with its latest annexations.
The Papillion City Council on Tuesday approved adding several subdivisions to the city, bringing in nearly 1,270 households and more than 3,200 people. The city valued the annexations at $345 million.
Cities consider several factors when determining whether a community is ready for annexation, including debt the city will inherit and how much the extra city operations will cost.
Papillion will hire two more police officers and two more public works employees for these annexations. The city expects to inherit $7.6 million in debt.