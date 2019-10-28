OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Omaha police say they're investigating four related robberies that took place within minutes of each other.
Police scrambled to several businesses in the metro area Sunday night.
The first robbery call came shortly before 7 p.m. from an Omaha convenience store. Authorities say a man brandished a weapon and demanded money before fleeing the scene.
The second call came at 7:13 p.m. at a local Family Dollar store, and witnesses described a similar scene. The third call was made around 7:30 p.m. at a tobacco store, and in this case, shots were fired but no one was hurt.
The fourth and final robbery was reported at a convenience store shortly after 7:30 p.m. Authorities shots were fired again, but no one was hurt.