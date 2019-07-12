OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - The family of a teenage girl sexually abused by a former assistant principal is now suing the Millard Public School District in Omaha.
The lawsuit seeks an unspecified amount in damages.
The former Millard South High School educator, 46-year-old Matthew Fedde, was sentenced last year to up to 24 years in prison for two counts of attempted sexual assault of the 15-year-old student.
Her parents' lawsuit says several administrators, teachers and other staff saw the victim going to Fedde's office multiple times a week and knew of rumors of a sexual relationship between the victim and Fedde, but didn't take action. The lawsuit also says at least two staff members blamed the victim for the relationship.