OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Police say a man crossing a south-central Omaha street at a marked crosswalk has died after being hit by a car that ran a red light.
Omaha police say 45-year-old Thomas Smith III was crossing at the intersection of 67th and L streets under an electronic walk signal just before 2 p.m. Friday when he was hit by an eastbound car that had run a red light.
Police say bystanders performed CPR on Smith until medics arrived and rushed him to a hospital. Smith died shortly after arriving at the hospital.
The 18-year-old driver of the car, who stayed on the scene, was cited for misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide. Formal charges in the case have not yet been filed.