OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Police say a man crossing a south-central Omaha street at a marked crosswalk has died after being hit by a car that ran a red light.

Omaha police say 45-year-old Thomas Smith III was crossing at the intersection of 67th and L streets under an electronic walk signal just before 2 p.m. Friday when he was hit by an eastbound car that had run a red light.

Police say bystanders performed CPR on Smith until medics arrived and rushed him to a hospital. Smith died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

The 18-year-old driver of the car, who stayed on the scene, was cited for misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide. Formal charges in the case have not yet been filed.

Tags

In other news