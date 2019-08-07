BURWELL, Neb. (AP) - Authorities say a 75-year-old York man has died from injuries he received earlier this week in a two-vehicle crash in north-central Nebraska.
Dennis Neville died Monday in a Lincoln hospital, a day after the crash.
The Garfield County Attorney's office says Neville was driving a utility vehicle on Highway 11 on Sunday afternoon when he was overtaken and hit by another vehicle driven by 83-year-old Wanda Mueller, of Scottsbluff. Police say Mueller was driving a pilot vehicle that was escorting a wide-load commercial truck.
Mueller was cited at the scene for reckless driving, and officials say additional charges may be filed.