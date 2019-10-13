OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - The death of a 32-year-old Douglas County jail inmate is being investigated to determine why she died.
Douglas County Corrections Director Mike Myers says Jessica Wolfe was found unresponsive in her cell on Saturday morning. She received emergency medical care, but Wolfe later died at an Omaha hospital.
Wolfe had been held in the jail since August. She had been arrested on suspicion of possessing methamphetamine.
A grand jury will investigate Wolfe's death as required by state law.