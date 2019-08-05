GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) - The general manager of The Grand Island Independent has been promoted to publisher.

The newspaper reports that Terrie Baker succeeds Don Smith, who announced his retirement last week. He's held the post since 2003.

Baker's appointment was announced Friday by Shon Barenklau, vice president of the Midwest Division of BH Media Group.

Baker joined the Independent in 2015 and has been overseeing the advertising and financial departments. Before going to North Platte, Baker was publisher of the Lexington Clipper-Herald for 13 years.

She began her journalism career in 1979 at the Clinton Journal in Illinois, where she worked for more than 22 years before taking the job in Lexington.

