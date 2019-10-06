WESTERVILLE, Neb. (AP) - The Nebraska State Patrol says a 16-year-old boy has died in a crash near central Nebraska's Westerville.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. Friday, when the westbound pickup truck the teen was driving crossed over the eastbound lane of Highway 70 into a ditch and rolled. Investigators say Brandon Cheek, of Arcadia, died at the scene a few miles east of Westerville. The crash site is about 18 miles east of Broken Bow.

Cheek was a junior at Ansley High School. Superintendent Gordon Goodman says a crisis team was made available to students Friday and Saturday.

