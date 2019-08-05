OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Nebraska prosecutors are appealing a sentence they say is too lenient against a woman whose elderly mother died in her care.
Paula Boyd was sentenced last month to six months of probation for abuse of a vulnerable adult related to the death of her 89-year-old mother Dorothy Pistillo in 2017.
Authorities say Pistillo, who had dementia, collapsed and stayed on her living-room floor for days without food or water.
Prosecutor Katie Benson says the 64-year-old Boyd should be imprisoned. The Douglas County Attorney's Office has filed notice that it plans to appeal the sentence.
Prosecutor Don Kleine says a coroner's physician didn't directly connect Pistillo's death to neglect, but to "congestive heart failure due to advanced/end-stage dementia."
Boyd had told police her mother refused help.