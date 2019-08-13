DAVID CITY, Neb. (AP) - An eastern Nebraska company that manufactures electrical wiring assembles will close, putting nearly 200 people out of work.
Monday that Fargo Assembly said in a letter to the Nebraska Department of Labor that it will close its plant in David City. The letter sent last month means 186 full-time workers and three part-time workers will lose their jobs on or before Nov. 29.
David City Mayor Alan Zavodny expressed "shock and disappointment" at the closure.
Fargo Assembly, which has had a plant in David City since 1981, was bought in 2017 by Electrical Components International, based in the St. Louis area. Since that purchase, ECI has closed other Fargo Assembly plants.